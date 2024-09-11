Three arrested after shots fired in barricade situation on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three suspects were arrested early this morning in Detroit in a barricade situation where shots were fired on the city's west side.

Live Interview: 7 News Detroit talks to MSP PIO Lt. Michael Shaw after arrests made in barricade situation

According to Michigan State Police, around 6 a.m. this morning, MSP's Emergency Support Team was helping the County of Macomb's Enforcement team with a narcotics warrant when someone in the apartment with a gun came up to the door.

With the gun being seen, the scene on Greenfield Road was treated as a barricade situation. MSP said that shots were fired at the ES team as they were backing out of the apartment.

After investigating the scene and determining that no one else was in the apartment, MSP cleared the scene and said that Homicide Task Force and COMET will pick up the investigation from here.