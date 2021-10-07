Three arrested in murder of off-duty corrections officer Devante Jones

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's corrections officer Devante Jones.

The arrests were reportedly made after a multi-state investigation that also involved the seizure of weapons.

Detroit police will hold a news conference Friday morning to address the arrests and released more details.

Jones was shot and killed near East Forest and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit in the early morning hours of September 20.