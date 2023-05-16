Watch Now
News

Actions

Three city council members walk out of Highland Park meeting before agenda vote

Three members of Highland Park’s City Council walked out of Monday night’s meeting, making it impossible for the city to vote on agenda items.
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 23:35:09-04

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three members of Highland Park’s City Council walked out of Monday night’s meeting, making it impossible for the city to vote on agenda items.

The disturbance started when Councilwoman Kallela Martin demanded an apology for an alleged email doubting her intelligence. Martin brought it up when the issue on the floor was approving the agenda.

Additional details about the email are unclear as of Monday night.

Martin ended up walking out along with two other members.

The mayor criticized the three for allowing personal matters to overshadow sworn duties.

“The council members neglected the citizens of Highland Park and oath of office of the Michigan Constitution,” Mayor Glenda McDonald said in a statement to 7 Action News.

The city has been in a saga for months over an unpaid $24 million water bill.

The public hearing on the budget proceeded, but council could not vote on any issues.

Related:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your good morning and be on TV!