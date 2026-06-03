'Three Free' weekend in Michigan brings free fishing, ORVing & state park entry on June 13-14

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said "Three Free" weekend is returning this month for residents and visitors across the state.
According to the DNR, "Three Free" weekend means visitors can fish, ride off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations free of charge.
This spring, it's taking place Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.
"This season, we’re encouraging newcomers to discover the outdoors and inviting longtime outdoor explorers to dust off their gear and get out there," DNR Director Scott Bowen said in a statement. "Whether you want to cast a line, hit the ORV trails or relax in Michigan's award-winning state parks, 'Three Free' Weekend checks all the boxes."
Here's exactly what it means:
- Free ORV weeend: Legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.
- Free Fishing Weekend: Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. Visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing for more information.
- Free entry to state parks: To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR Recreation Passport that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks, 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces is waived for the weekend