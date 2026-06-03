'Three Free' weekend in Michigan brings free fishing, ORVing & state park entry on June 13-14

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said "Three Free" weekend is returning this month for residents and visitors across the state.

According to the DNR, "Three Free" weekend means visitors can fish, ride off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations free of charge.

This spring, it's taking place Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.

"This season, we’re encouraging newcomers to discover the outdoors and inviting longtime outdoor explorers to dust off their gear and get out there," DNR Director Scott Bowen said in a statement. "Whether you want to cast a line, hit the ORV trails or relax in Michigan's award-winning state parks, 'Three Free' Weekend checks all the boxes."

Here's exactly what it means:

