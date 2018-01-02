Three injured when DDOT bus collides with SUV in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say three people were injured when a DDOT bus collided with a car on the city's west side.

According to police, it happened just before 7:20 a.m.Tuesday near the intersection of Warren and McGraw Ave.

We're told driver of the DDOT bus, a passenger on the DDOT bus and the 20-year-old driver of the SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV didn't stop at a stop sign and the DDOT bus hit him. The driver on the other hand says he did stop and the bus hit him.