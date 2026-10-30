Three metro Detroit spots are worth the drive this Halloween — and they're all free

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — If your Halloween plans are still a little up in the air, don't worry. There are plenty of places around metro Detroit that have already done the decorating for you — and you can visit all three for free.

The first stop is Pumpkin Lane in Trenton, and they're not kidding about the name. Hundreds of pumpkins hang from the trees, with illuminated arches turning this residential street into a Halloween tunnel.

Martin Cannon and his wife moved here just about a month ago.

"We didn't know anything about this," said Cannon, who is in his first year living on "Pumpkin Lane." "All of a sudden they're giving us all of these pumpkins."

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"And it turns out, we moved onto Pumpkin Lane," Cannon continued. "This is just like a magical area, I love it here."

The best part? You don't need a ticket. Just head to Boxford Street and take in the display along with the surrounding streets.

The next stop is a house that has been turning heads in Waterford for more than three decades: the Lochaven Haunted Halloween House. What started as a home decoration has grown into a full walk-through experience created by husband and wife Steve and Jennifer Fage.

"Chills, thrills and excitement," Steve Fage said.

"We're just happy the community comes out and supports us," Jennifer Fage said.

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Best of all, it's free. The display runs through Halloween night, and donations go to local charities.

"Throughout the holidays and adopt families or do food donations," Jennifer Fage said.

The final stop is one you can enjoy without even leaving your car. In St. Clair Shores, a self-guided Halloween map leads visitors to 25 of the city's most decked-out homes. You'll find everything from massive animatronics to synchronized lights and some seriously creative yard displays.

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Sue lives in the neighborhood and says touring the displays with her grandchildren is an annual tradition.

"It's just so fun. It brings back memories from when my own kids were little and we went crazy on the decorations," Sue said. "They have monsters, witches, ghosts, mechanical things. It's pretty cool and the kids love it."

So whether you want to stroll under a canopy of pumpkins, explore a haunted house or cruise through a neighborhood full of Halloween displays, metro Detroit has you covered — and the best part is you can do all three for free.

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