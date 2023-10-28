Three Michigan missionaries killed while trying to help people in Kenya

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three Michigan missionaries lost their lives on Wednesday while trying to help others in Kenya.

Dave and Joy Mueller, both 61 years old, worked with Kenya Hope for more than 13 years. Julie Holman, 33, was volunteering in Kenya for the first time. They were all from Hudsonville.

The three West Michigan missionaries were in Kenya for more than a week. While there, they helped provide fresh water wells, food, education and supported widows.

On Wednesday, the three missionaries were driving on a road at 9:40 a.m. Kenyan time.

“There was a truck... it was a two-lane road — there was a truck coming at him in the other lane,” Kenya Hope Board Chair Eric Hoogstra said. “I think he was going to pass another truck... so literally a front-end crash with a semi-trailer.”

Dave and Joy Mueller were killed instantly. Holman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

“You never expect something like this to happen to people who are doing such good work,” Hoogstra said.

Since their deaths, Kenya Hope has received a lot of support from the community.

“(It’s) really truly amazing to see the lives that David, Joy touched over the last years,” Hoogstra said. “And the effect that they’ve had on people’s lives and the people that are just outpouring support right now to our organization.”

Hoogstra also says that even though the three missionaries are no longer with us, they would want the mission to continue.

“The need has not gone down in Kenya,” Hoogstra said. “We do a lot of things for a lot of people. And that work has to continue as an honor to the legacy that David, Joy left us.”

Since the incident happened in Kenya, funeral arrangements have not been made. More information on Kenya Hope can be found on the organization's website.