Three MSP Troopers injured in crash on I-94

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three Michigan State Police Troopers were injured in a freeway crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say in a post on X that it happened around 12:45 a.m. on I-94 near Trumbull.

Authorities say that a 32-year-old Harper Woods man in a Chevy Malbu was heading west on I-94 and did not move over for troopers blocking the right lane of the highway for a separate crash. The driver proceeded to strike the rear driver side of a patrol car before rear ending a second patrol car.

All three troopers were transported to a local hospital and have been released after being treated for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, as the investigation will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor for review. Westbound I-94 was closed at M-10 while investigators worked this scene, but that portion of the freeway has since been re-opened.

“We often talk about risky driving behaviors being the cause of most traffic crashes here in Michigan.” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in the social media post. “This driver decided not only to not move over for emergency vehicles, but drive impaired as well. We are fortunate that these troopers were not seriously hurt. “