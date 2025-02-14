Three people killed in two separate Friday shootings in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In less than 24 hours, three people have died in two shooting incidents in the city of Detroit.

Detroit police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a home on the city's west side around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim's parents tell 7 News Detroit their son, Edward Clark II, and a friend, were shot inside the home.

Related video: Man and woman shot and killed inside home on Detroit's west side

Man & woman shot and killed overnight inside home on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody

Police confirm that a man is in custody in relation to the double homicide.

Edward's parents say that the two were friends from work.

His dad said Edward was a bright young man who loved gaming, and he leaves behind a daughter.

Police confirm there are no other suspects but they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Later Friday morning, a man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing a woman and then barricading himself inside a home.

Video from the scene of the shooting near Santa Clara and Washburn

Video from the scene of a fatal shooting in Detroit

The incident started around 9 a.m. in the area of Santa Clara and Washburn, just off of Wyoming on the city's west side.

Officers responded to the scene as the armed suspect locked himself inside the house.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle that drove into the porch of the home. There is damage to that car.

Police say the barricaded gunman was taken into police custody after the standoff and the area is now secure.

