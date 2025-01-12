Three people shot & hospitalized after shooting inside Detroit bar

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were hospitalized after being shot inside a Detroit bar overnight.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5500 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police tell us that two men and one woman were struck. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect from this incident. If you have information regarding this incident, you can call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.