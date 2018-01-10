Three suspects arrested in Westland shooting, one charged with disguising ID

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on the 1700 block of Ackley Street in Westland.

An investigation revealed that there had been an altercation stemming from a mutual female acquaintance inside the home, which led to the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, the following suspects were arrested: 24-year-old Kori Willhite of Garden City, 28-year-old Michael Nelson of Westland and 39-year-old Michael Wilson of Detroit.

Another woman was also arrested, but has since posted bond and has not been arraigned.

Willhite was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disguising her identification to a police officer and possession of improper prescription drugs.

She was arraigned and assigned a bond of $50,000, and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial on Jan. 16.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office found sufficient evidence to approve a felony warrant on Wilson for one charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Wilson was arraigned on Jan. 8 and was assigned a bond of $5,000. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 18.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office found sufficient evidence to approve a felony warrant on Nelson for charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

Nelson was arraigned on Jan. 8 and was assigned a bond of $150,000. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 18 for a probable cause conference.