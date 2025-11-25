Three teens arrested in Roseville carjacking that ended at Sam's Club

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three teenagers are behind bars after a brazen carjacking in Roseville that ended with a crash and police taking one suspect into custody, who was hiding in a bathroom.

The incident happened on Monday on Gratiot just north of 13 Mile Road, starting at an Applebee's restaurant where two women had just finished eating when three young men approached them at knifepoint, demanding they hand over their keys.

Police quickly caught up with the suspects, spotting the stolen car traveling northbound on Gratiot near I-94. Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said an officer had eyes on the suspects before the theft even happened.

"One uniformed officer spotted them, thought it suspicious looking over their shoulder, looking at the police car," Berlin said.

"Just prior to them committing the crime, they got pulled off to take another incident. They returned immediately they spotted the vehicle, a short pursuit ensued," Berlin said.

As the teen suspects fled from police, they crashed into another car, ending up right in front of a Sam's Club. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, and police say the three teens abandoned the stolen vehicle.

Roseville resident Cliff Howe was at the Sam's Club as police searched for the suspects.

"It was definitely, obviously a police presence. They had several cars there. Surrounded the building," Howe said.

"One subject was detained immediately, the second subject after a foot pursuit was arrested," Berlin said.

The third suspect made it inside the Roseville Sam's Club, where police found him hiding in the men's bathroom.

The suspects are 14, 15 and 16 years old. The three are now in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center and could be charged as adults. That decision will be made by December 1, their preliminary hearing date.

"The allegations in this case are deeply serious and shocking. These young people are accused of actions so severe that they may be tried as adults, facing consequences that could irreversibly impact the rest of their lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

"Hopefully they get a little help where they're at, figure things out. They've got time to straighten themselves out," Howe said.

Police say the two women who were carjacked are shaken up but were not harmed. According to Roseville police, this was the first carjacking in months.

