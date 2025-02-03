Three children dead after house fire in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Three children have died after being trapped in a house fire in West Bloomfield on Sunday night, officials confirm.

West Bloomfield first responders were called out to a house fire at a home in the 5000 block of Pembury Lane around 8 p.m., and reportedly responded in minutes, but the residents were unable to get out.

Firefighters from all six West Bloomfield stations responded to the scene. Crews were able to force entry through the front door and found the three trapped victims.

All three people in the house at the time — a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy — died from their injuries at the hospital, officials tell us.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

The West Bloomfield Fire Department sent out the following reminders for the public:

