Three-year-old girl dies in house fire in Fort Gratiot Township, police say

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A three-year-old girl passed away Wednesday night after a home on Abel Drive was "engulfed in smokes and flames" according to St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said its deputies and the Fort Gratiot Fire Department arrived on to the home just before midnight. That's when they saw smoke and flames engulfing from the residence's north side.

The Sheriff's Office says Fort Gratiot Township firefighters were able to enter the residence and upon entry, they found the three-year-old girl deceased.

Police say two other children ages 8 and 10, and three adults were also in the home and able to escape the flames.

The Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is on location this morning, attempting to determine the cause of the fire.