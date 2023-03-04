Thundersnow reported across southeast Michigan, what is it?

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm intensified across metro Detroit, 7 Action News viewers began calling in to report thunder and lighting.
Calls came from communities across metro Detroit, including Monroe County, Ypsilanti, and the northern suburbs like White Lake and Clarkston.
So what is thundersnow and what causes it? Here's an answer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
What is thundersnow?
Although thunderstorms are less common in the winter, sometimes lightning can occur within snowstorms and is called thundersnow. Thundersnow can be found where there is relatively strong instability and abundant moisture above the surface, such as above a warm front. Thundersnow is sometimes observed downstream of the Great Salt Lake and the Great Lakes during lake-effect snowstorms too.