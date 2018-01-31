Thursday at 11: A woman's fight could help save victims of domestic violence

Partly Cloudy
Holes in the system that put domestic violence victims at risk.
(WXYZ) - When victims are experiencing domestic violence, the walls of a home can feel like a prison.
“He chocked me, he held a gun to my head and told me all the reasons he would kill me,” says a survivor.
7’s Simon Shaykhet is exposing holes in the system that continually places victims of domestic violence at risk.
The solution one woman is fighting for that could save lives, Thursday at 11 p.m. on 7 Action News.
