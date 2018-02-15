Thursday at 11: Brutal fights in schools

11:12 PM, Feb 14, 2018
24 mins ago

Thursday at 11: Brutal fights in schools

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Brutal fights breaking out in the halls of a local high school.

Parents say it is out of control, causing major concern.

7 Investigator Simon Shaykhet is looking at what the district has cut back on that some say is putting kids in danger and may be behind these violent brawls.

His special report is Thursday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top