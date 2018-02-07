Thursday at 11: Failure to report and the fallout from the Larry Nassar case

11:26 AM, Feb 7, 2018

The system may be broken...

(WXYZ) - The Larry Nassar fallout – What’s going to happen to the people who knew and the people who stayed silent?

Will they face criminal charges?

Is the Michigan law designed to protect  children working?

7’s Ross Jones is investigating the holes in the law and what needs to be changed Thursday at 11pm on 7 Action News.

