Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 40°
Thursday at 11: John and Jane Does of Michigan
(WXYZ) - They could be someone's loved one - even someone's child.
Instead, they're the John and Jane Does of Michigan.
The mystery of who they are, what could have happened and why no one has come forward.
Andrea Isom is talking with police to find out what they need right now that could bring closure to families.
See the story Thursday on 7 Action News at 11pm.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.