Thursday at 11: Student loan trouble

5:12 PM, Jan 23, 2018

Thursday at 11: Student loan trouble

(WXYZ) - You’re making your student loan payments on time -- or you may even have them paid off -- so you think.

But you could wake up tomorrow thousands of dollars deeper in debt and lawyers knocking at your door.

7’s Jennifer Ann Wilson is looking into how this is happening to so many people and what you can do to protect yourself and your credit.

Watch a special report on 7 Action News at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top