Cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 32°
Thursday at 11: Student loan trouble
(WXYZ) - You’re making your student loan payments on time -- or you may even have them paid off -- so you think.
But you could wake up tomorrow thousands of dollars deeper in debt and lawyers knocking at your door.
7’s Jennifer Ann Wilson is looking into how this is happening to so many people and what you can do to protect yourself and your credit.
Watch a special report on 7 Action News at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.