Thursday expected to be one of the busiest travel days for Memorial Day weekend

Thursday is expected to be the first travel day for Memorial Day weekend, and AAA is projecting that Thursday will be the second-busiest travel day of the weekend.

According to AAA, nearly 44 million Americans are expected to travel, and that includes nearly 1.3 million Michiganders.

The prediction would exceed pre-pandemic levels and be the second-highest travel forecast for Michigan since AAA began tracking numbers in 2000.

Of those, about 38 million will hit the road nationally and 1.17 million will hit the road in Michigan.

Around 3.5 million people are expected to flly over the holiday weekend, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said they expect to screen more than 18 million passengers and crew from May 23-29, an increase of 6% compared to last year.

On Friday, nearly 3 million are expected to take to the skies for travel.