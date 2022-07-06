Watch Now
Tickets for 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Fisher Theatre go on sale July 8

<i>Stephen Christopher Anthony in Dear Evan Hansen. (Matthew Murphy , 2022)</i><br/>
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 06, 2022
(WXYZ) — Tickets for "Dear Evan Hansen" performing as part of the Broadway in Detroit season will go on sale Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

The tickets for the show, which was originally scheduled to play in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are available at Ticketmaster, Broadway in Detroit, the Fisher Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-982-2787.

It's performing at the Fisher Theatre from September 27-October 9, with evening performances on Tuesday-Saturday, weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday evening shows at 7:30 p.m.

"Dear Evan Hansen" tells the story of a letter never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told and a life Evan could have never dreamed of and won six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical.

A film of the same name was released in 2021 starring Ben Platt, who played the role of Evan Hansen in the original musical.

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen start at $50 and include the facility fee.

