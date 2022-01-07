Tickets go on sale for 'STOMP' in Detroit on Jan. 14

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 'STOMP," the percussion sensation from around the globe, is returning to the Detroit Music Hall on March 1-6, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting Jan. 14 at Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-982-2787 and in-person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. They start at $49.

The show was created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas and features a combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy.

The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” Cresswell said

This year's performance will incorporate two new pieces as well.