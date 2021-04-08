Tickets on sale for 2 immersive Van Gogh experiences coming to Detroit this year

(WXYZ) — Two different immersive Van Gogh experiences are coming to the Motor City this year.

313Presents announced that "Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive experience," is coming to the TCF Center from June 25 through Aug. 15. Tickets are on sale now at the website.

"Beyond Van Gogh" uses projection technology to create an engaging journey through the world of Van Gogh.

It's different that the Immersive Van Gogh Experience, which announced earlier this week it was coming to Detroit. That experience, which was a hit in Paris and is currently in Chicago, will be in Detroit starting in October.

While a location has not yet been announced, tickets are on sale at https://www.detroitvangogh.com/

