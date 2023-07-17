Tickets on sale Monday for 2023 North American International Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The 2023 North American International Auto Show returns this September to Downtown Detroit, and fans can get their tickets starting Monday.

According to Detroit Auto Show organizers, tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday for the show, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at Huntington Place and other areas in Detroit. They will be available on the Auto Show website.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under. People can also get a family pass for two adults and three children for $50.

Last month, organizers announced this year's show will have more brands, new experiences and more.

Taking place Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit, the 2023 Detroit Auto Show will feature all of the Big 3 with their full brand portfolios, and organizers say there will be multiple vehicle debuts during the show and increased representation from other brands. In all, they expect double the number of participating brands.

Also coming this year, an electric vehicle (EV) immersion as the growth of EVs continues around the world, and a new EV experience indoor track. The track, sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58 and the National Electrical Contractors Association, will allow people to get immersed in a variety of EVs and sit alongside a professional driver.

Organizers are also building on last year's ride-and-drives, and additional brands will give people the change to get in electric and autonomous vehicles at an outdoor course that will travel along the Detroit Riverfront over portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race circuit.

“This year’s show represents the next step in its evolution and in the evolution of the industry itself,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott. “Automotive technology is changing so rapidly; how do we make people comfortable with it? We’re planning for a show that not only embraces and educates about this new technology, but offers an immersion into it. And with twice the number of brands participating, there’ll be no shortage of engaging with it.”

Finally, new this year is a Mobility Global Forum, which will take place on media and technology days on Sept. 13 and 14. The forum is expected to address the changing world of mobility and transportation and trends that are happening throughout the global automotive industry.This is the second year for the revamped Detroit Auto Show. This year's show kicks off with Media Day on Sept. 13. The Charity Preview will return on Friday, Sept. 15 and the public show runs Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

AutoMobili-D will also return to the auto show for the sixth year, which will highlight tech companies and start-ups on the main auto show floor. The goal is to have 150 startups featured, with dozens of technology displays featured.

