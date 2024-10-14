Tickets on sale now for 2025 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking to attend the Detroit Auto Show next year, tickets are now on sale.

Tickets for the Charity Preview (Jan. 10) the Industry Days (Jan. 15-16) and the Public Show (Jan. 11-20) at Huntington Place are now on sale at this link.

According to a media release from the auto show, prices for the tickets are as follows:



Charity Preview: $400 each or $700 for a pair, with money going towards Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Found Fund, Detroit PAL, and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Industry Days: $40 each, with exclusive industry access on both days from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Public Show: $20 each for adults, $12 for adults 65 or older, $10 for kids ages 3-12, $50 for a family pass, advance group sales for 30 or more (purchased before 9 a.m. on Jan. 11) for $12 and tickets for kids 2 and under are free.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Detroit Auto Show announces dates for 2025 show

Detroit Auto Show announces dates for 2025 show; tickets on sale October 14

Here's a quick layout of the schedule for the Auto Show next winter:



Media Day, Friday, Jan. 10

Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 10

Industry Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 (Exclusive Industy Access 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16

Future Leaders Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16

Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20

“The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is squarely focused on generating excitement about vehicles,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann in the release. “Show visitors can expect more opportunities to interact with the latest vehicles and technologies, including the addition of a second indoor track. Industry Days and the Mobility Global Forum will incorporate a move from ‘think-tank’ programming to ‘do-tank’ programming showcasing the progress being made in the mobility space. And, the new Future Leaders Forum will encourage students of today, to become industry leaders of tomorrow.”