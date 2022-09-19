Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express

Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.

The tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. but this year, the Pere Marquette 1225 will not be used due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.

The train will run on Nov. 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.

It includes a 1 hour 15-minute train ride from the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute to the Village of Ashley, similar to The Polar Express ride.

Tickets start at $65 for coach, and other levels include coach deluxe, cocoa, Claus Club, adults-only tickets and more.

In all, the journey is about 4 and a half hours which includes about two hours in the Village of Ashley.