Tickets sell out quickly for Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave Live' in Detroit

Tickets for Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's "I Think You Should Leave Live" at the Fox Theatre sold out quickly this week.

The show was announced Tuesday with presale tickets going on sale Tuesday night. Presale tickets Wednesday and Thursday sold out quickly, within 15 minutes on Thursday.

There were public tickets set to go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, but tickets were sold out by 10:05 .m.

Robinson, who is from Detroit, co-created the hit Netflix show with Kanin. The tour spans several cities in the U.S.

It's not clear if more dates will be added for Detroit shows.