Tickets set to go on sale for 2026 Rocket Classic next month

Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tickets for the 2026 Rocket Classic (July 30-August 2) are stet to go on sale on Tuesday, April 7, the tournament announced on Tuesday morning.

Tickets for the first round are $31.30, an ode to Detroit's iconic 313 area code. Friday's second-round tickets start at $48, with tickets for Saturday's third round and Sunday's championship set at $58. Advance pricing is available through June 16.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, with student and military discounts provided. Kids 15 and under get free admission with a ticketed adult (four kids per adult).

Compared to last year's prices, the tickets for this year's Classic are 50 percent cheaper in the first round, 40 percent cheaper in the second round, and 25 percent cheaper for the weekend rounds.

“As we evaluated ways to elevate the fan experience, it became clear that affordability had to lead the way,” said Mark Hollis, Rocket Classic Tournament Director. “Detroit has the best sports fans in the country, and we want as many of them as possible to experience the Rocket Classic and bring the same unmatched energy they deliver to stadiums and arenas across the city. This is just the beginning, we’ll be introducing additional fan-first enhancements in the months ahead.”

Tickets will be available next month at this link.

