Tickets sold out for tours of haunted Eloise Asylum; more tours planned for 2019

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is giving people the chance to get inside the Eloise Asylum in Westland before the location begins redevelopment.

There are dozens of dates and times from late September through early November, but the tickets are already sold out for all of those dates.

DPX will be giving the guided tours, but those who attend are asked to bring a flashlight as there is no power.

For those who weren't able to get tickets, don't worry. DPX said they are planning on doing more tours in 2019, as the response to the 2018 tours "really overwhelmed us." Tickets sold out as soon as they were available. Stay tuned to the DPX Facebook page and website.

In an article titled, "Eloise: Why This One Means So Much," on the DPX website, Jeff Adkins writes that there are plenty of reports of paranormal activity at the asylum, but no one has done an overnight paranormal investigation there.

"In our experience, the places that have never been investigated tend to have the strongest activity. Is it because the spirits there have something to communicate, and they finally have the chance? We think that may be part of the reason. If spirits are still present in Eloise, as we expect, my hope is we are able to help them find peace and move on in some way," Adkins writes.

The tours will last about two hours and go through the Kay Beard Building.

In late August, the group did a walkthrough at the asylum on their Facebook page.