Tickets still available for Detroit Tigers Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - If you're looking to get tickets for Detroit Tigers Opening Day, you're in luck.

With just three weeks away until the team's home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 29, the team says there are still tickets available.

In an email sent to to fans, the team said "Good seats are still available."

Tickets through Tigers.com start at $55 plus fees for Standing Room Only.

As of Thursday, March 8 at 10:45 a.m., tickets were available in all 20 sections. There were at least two tickets together in 18 of the team's 20 different sections.

If you'd like to get tickets without going through the team, the cheapest tickets on StubHub begin at $68.49 for standing room only, with seats in Skyline Section 344 at $68.50 a ticket.