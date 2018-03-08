Tickets still available for Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Light Snow
Comerica Park is the No. 2 thing to do in Detroit, according to TripAdvisor. DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park prior to the start of the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) - If you're looking to get tickets for Detroit Tigers Opening Day, you're in luck.
With just three weeks away until the team's home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 29, the team says there are still tickets available.
In an email sent to to fans, the team said "Good seats are still available."
Tickets through Tigers.com start at $55 plus fees for Standing Room Only.
As of Thursday, March 8 at 10:45 a.m., tickets were available in all 20 sections. There were at least two tickets together in 18 of the team's 20 different sections.
If you'd like to get tickets without going through the team, the cheapest tickets on StubHub begin at $68.49 for standing room only, with seats in Skyline Section 344 at $68.50 a ticket.
