Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'

5:25 AM, Jan 30, 2018
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a group of mayors in the East Room of the White House January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to U.S. Conference of Mayors President Mitch Landrieu, representatives from the conference were scheduled to meet with Trump but several cancelled due to the administration's 'decision to threaten mayors and demonize immigrants.' The conference, a non-partisan organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or larger, is holding its annual meeting this week in Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
Copyright Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint.

The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom."

Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.

Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to jab at the secretary of education: "Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom"

The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. An official said a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top