Tiger Woods says he's planning to play in Masters

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 05, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods says for now he plans to play in the Masters, but he'll make a final decision Wednesday.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods said Thursday, the Associated Press and CBS Sports reported.

According to the AP, the five-time Masters champion said he'd play nine practice holes Wednesday before making a final decision, but with the intention of playing Thursday.

Woods has only played once since suffering a significant leg injury in a car crash last February.

He tweeted a 3-second video that showed him swinging a golf club in November.

In December, Woods play in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie.

