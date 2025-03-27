Tigers announce 2025 Opening Day roster, eight players start season on injury list

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Baseball season is here, and the Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day roster, with eight players on the injured list to start the regular season.

The Tigers are coming off an unprecedented playoff run. On August 11, the Tigers were eight games under .500 (55-63) and had a 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs on Fangraphs. From there, the Gritty Tigers got hot, winning 31 of their final 44 games to earn a Wild Card spot in the Playoffs. Once in the postseason, the 6-seed Tigers proceeded to sweep the 3-seed Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Divisional Series in five games.

The Tigers start off their season with a three-game series in Los Angeles against the reigning World Series champion Dodgers. Reigning AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Below is the full roster in alphabetical order, along with the injury list and details about each injury (lefties are marked with an asterisk)

CATCHERS



Dillon Dingler

Jake Rogers

INFIELDERS



Javier Báez (also listed as outfielder)

Andy Ibańez (also listed as outfielder)

Colt Keith*

Ryan Kreidler (also listed as outfielder)

Zach McKinstry* (also listed as outfielder)

Trey Sweeney*

Spencer Torkelson

Gleyber Torres

OUTFIELDERS



Kerry Carpenter*

Riley Greene*

Manuel Margot

PITCHERS



John Brebbia*

Beau Brieske

Jack Flaherty

Brenan Hanifee

Tyler Holton*

Brant Hurter*

Jackson Jobe

Tommy Kahnle

Kenta Maeda

Casey Mize

Reese Olson

Tarik Skubal*

Will Vest

INJURED LIST

RHP means right-handed pitcher, S means switch hitter



RHP Alex Cobb (right hip inflammation, 15-day IL as of March 24

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (Left hib labral repair, right UCL reconstruction), 60-day IL as of March 27

RHP Alex Lange (right lat repair), 60-day IL as of March 27

RHP Ty Madden (right shoulder strain), 15-day IL as of March 24

Outfielder Parker Meadows* (right upper arm inflammation), 60-day IL as of March 27

Outfielder Wenceel Perez (S) (Lumbar spine inflammation), 10-day IL as of March 27

RHP José Urquidy (right UCL reconstruction) 60-day IL as of March 27

Infielder/Outfielder Matt Vierling (right shoulder strain), 10-day IL as of March 27

RELIVE LAST SEASON'S SUCCESS

Inside the Detroit Tigers locker room as they celebrate clinching a playoff bert

Tarik Skubal speaks after Detroit Tigers clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014