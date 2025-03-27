Watch Now
Tigers announce 2025 Opening Day roster, eight players start season on injury list

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Baseball season is here, and the Detroit Tigers have released their Opening Day roster, with eight players on the injured list to start the regular season.

The Tigers are coming off an unprecedented playoff run. On August 11, the Tigers were eight games under .500 (55-63) and had a 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs on Fangraphs. From there, the Gritty Tigers got hot, winning 31 of their final 44 games to earn a Wild Card spot in the Playoffs. Once in the postseason, the 6-seed Tigers proceeded to sweep the 3-seed Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Divisional Series in five games.

The Tigers start off their season with a three-game series in Los Angeles against the reigning World Series champion Dodgers. Reigning AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Below is the full roster in alphabetical order, along with the injury list and details about each injury (lefties are marked with an asterisk)

CATCHERS

  • Dillon Dingler
  • Jake Rogers

INFIELDERS

  • Javier Báez (also listed as outfielder)
  • Andy Ibańez (also listed as outfielder)
  • Colt Keith*
  • Ryan Kreidler (also listed as outfielder)
  • Zach McKinstry* (also listed as outfielder)
  • Trey Sweeney*
  • Spencer Torkelson
  • Gleyber Torres

OUTFIELDERS

  • Kerry Carpenter*
  • Riley Greene*
  • Manuel Margot

PITCHERS

  • John Brebbia*
  • Beau Brieske
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Brenan Hanifee
  • Tyler Holton*
  • Brant Hurter*
  • Jackson Jobe
  • Tommy Kahnle
  • Kenta Maeda
  • Casey Mize
  • Reese Olson
  • Tarik Skubal*
  • Will Vest

INJURED LIST
RHP means right-handed pitcher, S means switch hitter

  • RHP Alex Cobb (right hip inflammation, 15-day IL as of March 24
  • RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (Left hib labral repair, right UCL reconstruction), 60-day IL as of March 27
  • RHP Alex Lange (right lat repair), 60-day IL as of March 27
  • RHP Ty Madden (right shoulder strain), 15-day IL as of March 24
  • Outfielder Parker Meadows* (right upper arm inflammation), 60-day IL as of March 27
  • Outfielder Wenceel Perez (S) (Lumbar spine inflammation), 10-day IL as of March 27
  • RHP José Urquidy (right UCL reconstruction) 60-day IL as of March 27
  • Infielder/Outfielder Matt Vierling (right shoulder strain), 10-day IL as of March 27

