Tigers announce Spring Training schedule: Here's when and where you can watch

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While it's still pretty cold here in Michigan, the weather is perfect in Florida later this month for the start of Spring Training.

The Detroit Tigers announced their spring training broadcast schedule for the 2025 Grapefruit League. The schedule is below, along with where you can watch or listen (all start times are Eastern Standard Time).



2/22 at 1:05 p.m. against Philadelphia Phillies (1270 AM on radio)

2/23 at 1:05 p.m. against New York Yankees (FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on TV, 97.1 FM on radio)

2/24 at 1:05 p.m. against Toronto Blue Jays (1270 AM on radio)

2/25 at 1:05 p.m. against Baltimore Orioles (no broadcast)

2/26 at 1:05 p.m. against Minnesota Twins (FDSND on TV, 1270 AM on radio)

2/27 at 1:05 p.m. against Tampa Bay Rays (no broadcast)

2/28 at 1:07 p.m. against Blue Jays (no broadcast)

3/1 at 1:05 p.m. against Phillies (97.1 FM on radio)

3/2 at 1:05 p.m. against Pittsburgh Pirates (FDSND on TV, 97.1 FM on radio)

3/3 at 1:05 p.m. against Blue Jays (1270 FM on radio)

3/4 at 1:05 pm. against Rays (no broadcast)

3/5 at 1:05 p.m. against Phillies (1270 AM on radio)

3/7 at 6:05 p.m. against Orioles (FDSND Extra on TV)

3/8 at 1:07 p.m. (97.1 FM on radio)

3/9 at 1:05 p.m. against Blue Jays (97.1 FM on radio)

3/10 at 1:05 p.m. against New York Yankees (FDSND opposing team feed on TV, 1270 AM on radio)

3/11 at 1:05 p.m. against Atlanta Braves (no broadcast)

3/12 at 1:05 p.m. against Rays (FDSND on TV, 1270 AM on radio)

3/13 at 1:05 p.m. against Yankees (1270 AM on radio)

3/14 at 6:05 p.m. against Pirates (no broadcast)

3/15 at 1:05 p.m. against Phillies (97.1 FM on radio)

3/16 at 1:05 p.m. against Braves (Spring breakout, no broadcast)

3/17 at 1:05 p.m. against Pirates (FDSND on TV, 1270 AM on radio)

3/18 at 1:05 p.m. at Twins (no broadcast)

3/19 at 1:05 p.m. against Boston Red Sox (FDSND opposing team feed on TV)

3/21 at 6:05 p.m. against Orioles (no broadcast)

3/22 at 1:05 p.m. against Braves (97.1 FM on radio)

3/23 at 12:05 p.m. against Phillies (1270 AM on radio)

3/24 at 9:45 p.m. against San Francisco Giants (no broadcast)

3/25 at 8 p.m. against Giants (no broadcast)

The Tigers kick off their regular season in California against the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 27-29). Here is a complete list of their regular season schedule.

For more information on buying Spring Training tickets, click here.