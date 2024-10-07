Watch Now
Tigers holding drone show, block party ahead of Wednesday's ALDS game at Comerica Park

For the first time in 10 years, playoff baseball is coming back to downtown Detroit. The Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Wednesday, moving on to the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. The best-of-five series includes at least one home game at Comerica Park, with a second potential game if necessary.
The Detroit Tigers are holding a drone show and fan block parties ahead of the team's first home playoff game in a decade this week.

Detroit will face the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday with first pitch at 3:08 p.m. in the third game of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

On Tuesday, the team will host a drone show near Comerica Park. That drone show will take place at 7:30 p.m. outside of Comerica Park. Fans can gather on Columbia St. near the Fox Theatre for the best viewing experience.

People going to the game on Wednesday are also encouraged to wear orange, and the pregame block party will start at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 before the game.

The block party will take place outside of Comerica Park on Witherell St. and there will be food available for purchase from Bert's Marketplace and Yum Village. Detroit City Distillery will be on site for drinks, and a draft beer trailer.

There will also be face painters and airbrush artists, a 360-degree camera, several photo ops and a live broadcast from 97.1 The Ticket.

Gates to Comerica Park will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

If necessary, game four will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 with first pitch at 6:08 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday if necessary.

