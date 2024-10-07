Tigers holding drone show, block party ahead of Wednesday's ALDS game at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers are holding a drone show and fan block parties ahead of the team's first home playoff game in a decade this week.

Detroit will face the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday with first pitch at 3:08 p.m. in the third game of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

On Tuesday, the team will host a drone show near Comerica Park. That drone show will take place at 7:30 p.m. outside of Comerica Park. Fans can gather on Columbia St. near the Fox Theatre for the best viewing experience.

WATCH BELOW: Inside the Detroit Tigers locker room as they celebrate clinching a playoff berth

People going to the game on Wednesday are also encouraged to wear orange, and the pregame block party will start at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 before the game.

The block party will take place outside of Comerica Park on Witherell St. and there will be food available for purchase from Bert's Marketplace and Yum Village. Detroit City Distillery will be on site for drinks, and a draft beer trailer.

WATCH BELOW: Tigers move on in playoffs, eliminate the Astros

There will also be face painters and airbrush artists, a 360-degree camera, several photo ops and a live broadcast from 97.1 The Ticket.

Gates to Comerica Park will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

If necessary, game four will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 with first pitch at 6:08 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday if necessary.