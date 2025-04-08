Tigers hosting "Gibby's Day" at Comerica Park in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of April being Parkinson's Awareness Month, the Detroit Tigers will be hosting "Gibby's Day" on Wednesday, April 23, named after former Tigers outfielder and World Series champion Kirk Gibson and picked for his jersey number 23.

The Tigers will be playing the San Diego Padres at 1:10 p.m. that Wednesday, and there will be various activities throughout the game that fans can choose to participate in for support.

The Tigers will also be supporting "The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's," with a ticket purchasing link from KirkGibsonFoundation.org, where a portion of the proceeds will benefit the foundation.

Originally created in 1996, Gibson expanded the foundation after his own Parkinsons diagnosis in 2015 and will be opening the "Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness" later this year in Farmington Hills, MI.