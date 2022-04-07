Tigers Opening Day, music, Peppa Pig and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's expected to be a busy weekend in Detroit as tens of thousands of people head downtown and to Comerica Park for the Tigers home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

You'll likely see festivals and parties taking place in Detroit to celebrate since this is the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 as fans weren't allowed in 2020 and they were limited to start 2021.

If you're looking for something else to do, there are plenty of events planned in metro Detroit. We've compiled a list of seven things going on this weekend.

Friday



Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Chicago White Sox

1:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

25th Anniversary Party at Founders Detroit

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Founders Brewing Co. Detroit Free admission

The Ultimate ELO Experience

7:30 p.m. Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Tickets: dearborntheater.com



Saturday



DSC Spring Beach Party

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Detroit Shipping Company Free admission

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

1:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Peppa Pig’s Adventure

6 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



National All Things Detroit Day

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Market Tickets: events.allthingsticketing.com



Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

1:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

America

7:30 p.m. Greektown Casino Ticket: ticketmaster.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.