Tigers-Pirates game at Comerica Park postponed, rescheduled for Thursday

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers players work out during baseball training camp at Comerica Park, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday night has been postponed as storms move through Southeast Michigan.

The game will be made up Thursday at 5:40 p.m. as the second game of a split doubleheader. The original game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday will still take place.

Tickets for Wednesday night’s game will be valid for both games on Thursday. Tickets for the postponed game can be exchanged for a different game this season.

Fans who purchased tickets through websites like SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster are advised to contact the vendor director for more information on weather policies.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!