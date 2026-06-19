Tigris, new Hi-Fi listening bar, café and soundroom, is opening in Detroit Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's Mexicantown will be welcoming a new addition to its music and hospitality scene on Saturday with the opening of Tigris, a Hi-Fi listening bar.

Credit: Tigris

Located at 2545 Bagley Street, the bar is described as a "space designed for communal consciousness and creative discovery through music," according to their press release.

Tigris will operate as a café during the day before opening its soundroom and changing over to a cocktail bar at night.

Guests during an evening experience will be able to choose from a Middle Eastern-inspired cocktail menu, light fare, non-alcoholic offerings and enjoy a custom sound system designed by Detroit-based Bing Audio.

They'll also feature a large vinyl collection and guest DJ performances, including tomorrow, when Detroit DJ Peter Croce will perform a set from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Check out more here.