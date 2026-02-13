Tiki Bar-inspired speakeasy Huña opens below Echelon in Downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new tiki cocktail bar from the team behind James Beard Award-nominated Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor officially opened on Thursday.

Hunã is a modern reimagining of the tiki tradition, bringing together a hidden speakeasy and tropical hideaway.

It's located at 200 S. Main St. in Downtown Ann Arbor, and will feature a new take on iconic classic cocktails, original creations, large-format shareable drinks, wines, non-alcoholic offerings and more. The program is being led by Bar Manager Max Schikora.

Bob Foran

Hunã will also offer food from Chef Joseph Van Wagner with a selection of island-inspired small plates and desserts.

The 78-seat bar is designed with bamboo and thatched elements, warm lighting, greenery and stone accents. To get to it, you have to go through the discreet door on Washington St., just west of South Main Street.

Taylor Higgins

Drinks include a Mai Tai with passion fruit foam, a Piña Colada with Amaro Montenegro, and other rum-forward drinks.

House creations include the Iguana, which is inspired by the Green Negroni with gin, midori, dry vermouth, green chartreuse and salers aperitivo; or the Strong Island, a spirit-driven cocktail with gin, rum, vodka, lemon, cinnamon, curacao, grapefruit soda and bitters.

Hunã will also offer a Tiki Club membership program that will include members-only nights, skip-the-line entry, a member's lounge, priority reservations and more.

The bar will be open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's walk-in only, except for members who will have special access.