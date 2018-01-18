Tim Smith, owner of Detroit's Skidmore Studio, dies at 54

(WXYZ) - 7 Action News has learned that the owner of Skidmore Studio has died.

Tim Smith is credited with changing the way the design company did business, and for helping to start downtown Detroit's comeback.

Crain's reports that Smith was brought in to oversee Skidmore's client diversification in 2001. He later acquired a stake in the company before becoming company president.

Smith moved Skidmore from working with ad agencies to working directly with clients.

The company took over a floor of the Madison Building, owned by Dan Gilbert, in 2011.

Smith died from cardiac arrest, according to the Crain's report. He was 54 years old.

Dan Gilbert is remembering Smith. He tweeted last evening: