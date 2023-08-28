Tips for drivers & school bus law reminders as kids go back to school

More than a million kids are going back to school on Monday and Michigan roads are about to get more crowded and hazardous.

AAA Michigan said this time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of inexperienced drivers, pedestrians, school buses and bicyclists who will share a road.

The organization reminds motorists to:



Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.

Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Eliminate distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.

Share the road with bicyclists. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist.

Talk to your teen. Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occurs during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.

For Pedestrians

Pay attention at all times. Avoid texting or wearing headphones, so you can detect nearby traffic.

Use sidewalks where available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make yourself easier to be seen by wearing reflective, bright colored clothing.

For Bicyclists



Wear a helmet and neon or bright colored clothes.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and stay as far to the right as possible. Use bike lanes when you can.

Do not wear headphones so you can detect approaching traffic.

Cross the street at intersections. Do not pull into the roadway from between parked cars.

For Students at the Bus Stop



Arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stay five steps away from the curb.

Be alert and remove headphones so you can hear oncoming traffic.

Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.

“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Expect more foot traffic in neighborhoods and along city streets. Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it’s important to constantly scan the road for people while driving and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice. You can reduce risk of injury by slowing down and avoiding distractions like using your cell phone or eating while driving.”

In October 2021, two new laws went into effect to help keep children safe on the school bus.

The first makes it easier to ticket drivers who blow through the school bus' extended stop arm. Previously, police had to actually witness a car blow through a bus stop arm sign in order to give a ticket.

Under the law, drivers can be ticketed using exterior cameras on buses. Some schools already have the cameras, while others are now looking into the investment because of the new law.

Another law states that people cannot walk onto a school bus without permission. There are no trespassing signs on the door of the bus.

According to the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation, these two laws were three years in the making.

If a driver is caught blowing a stop sign, or if a person steps onto a bus without permission, both offenses carry a fine of up to $500.

School bus safety is also at the top of mind. The State of Michigan has tips for drivers to keep children and drivers safe around school buses.

