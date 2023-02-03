Tips to keep your vehicle functioning as arctic air moves into Michigan

(WXYZ) — As Arctic air moves into Michigan, AAA is reminding drivers of tips to keep their cars safe during the winter.
Extremely cold temperatures can hurt a car's functionality, so AAA has seven tips for drivers to ensure their cars' well-being in order.
Those tips include:
- Battery – Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.
- Gas – Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
- Windshield washer fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.
- Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.
- Vehicle Storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.
- Car doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
- Car Wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing.