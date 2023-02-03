Tips to keep your vehicle functioning as arctic air moves into Michigan

Watch Now
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 08:55:02-05

(WXYZ) — As Arctic air moves into Michigan, AAA is reminding drivers of tips to keep their cars safe during the winter.

Extremely cold temperatures can hurt a car's functionality, so AAA has seven tips for drivers to ensure their cars' well-being in order.

Those tips include:

  1. Battery – Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.
  2. Gas – Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
  3. Windshield washer fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze. 
  4. Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.
  5. Vehicle Storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.
  6. Car doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
  7. Car Wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing.
