Tips to stay safe on the roads for Motorcycle Awareness Month

(WXYZ) — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, a time to step back and take a look at how we are all sharing the roads.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, Wayne County had 423 crashes involving motorcycles in 2021 – accounting for 24% of crashes in the state.

Oakland County had 163 crashes, and Macomb County had 132 crashes.

With the warmer weather, we tend to see more crashes involving motorcycles. The responsibility to create a safe ride doesn't just fall on riders, but on everyone who shares the roads.

We spoke with some people about what they do when they see a motorcycle. Some say they get back a little, and others talk about looking both ways.

Hosam Alhaidary, from Dearborn, lost a friend in an accident in July 2022.

“Ever since then, every time I see motorcycles, I try my best to avoid them," Alhaidary said.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw said crashes involving motorcycles are usually caused equally by car drivers and motorcycle riders.

For drivers, Shaw said to give riders room and look both ways.

If a driver is making a left turn to go onto another street at an intersection, a lot of times they won’t take that second look and maybe they miss that motorcycle coming, and they end up causing that crash," he said.

For riders, wear bright colors and the right gear.

“Michigan doesn’t have a helmet law but a helmet will save your life," he said.

Most importantly, for both those driving a car and a motorcycle – slow down.

“We see speed involved in both of them either on the motorcycle part, when they are involved in a single-vehicle crash, or on a driver's part when they are driving too fast and maybe don’t see that motorcycle," Shaw said.

Shaw did say they see more motorcyclists impaired being behind the wheel, so do not drink and drive.