Judge who delayed sentencing over tiredness to rule today in Briscoe killing

(WXYZ) - Stacy Rose, 18, is expected to be sentenced today after being convicted of killing 49-year-old Robert Briscoe back in July.

Police say Briscoe was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between teenagers in Huron Township.

Last month, the victim's family read emotional impact statements before Rose was set to be sentenced.

The judge, however, delayed a ruling, saying he was too tired to make a decision.

