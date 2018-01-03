Judge who delayed sentencing over tiredness to rule today in Briscoe killing

Cloudy
HI: 15°
LO: 2°
(WXYZ) - Stacy Rose, 18, is expected to be sentenced today after being convicted of killing 49-year-old Robert Briscoe back in July.
WATCH SENTENCING LIVE HERE AT 8:30 AM
RELATED:
Police say Briscoe was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between teenagers in Huron Township.
Last month, the victim's family read emotional impact statements before Rose was set to be sentenced.
The judge, however, delayed a ruling, saying he was too tired to make a decision.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.