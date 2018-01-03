Judge who delayed sentencing over tiredness to rule today in Briscoe killing

5:52 AM, Jan 3, 2018
57 mins ago
(WXYZ) - Stacy Rose, 18, is expected to be sentenced today after being convicted of killing 49-year-old Robert Briscoe back in July. 

Police say Briscoe was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between teenagers in Huron Township. 

Last month,  the victim's family read emotional impact statements before Rose was set to be sentenced. 

The judge, however, delayed a ruling, saying he was too tired to make a decision.
 

