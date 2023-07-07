Tito's, Keep Growing Detroit team up for garlic harvest at Eastern Market

Tito's Handmade Vodka and Keep Growing Detroit have teamed up to help kick off the opening of a new farm stand in Detroit's Eastern Market neighborhood.

Love, Tito's, the philanthropic arm of the company, said it is part of their Block to Block program.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers were on site to hep with the Keep Growing Detroit annual garlic harvest, digging up the fully-formed heads of garlic, removing excess soil and placing them in the greenhouse for the curing process.

The garlic is called the "Motown Music" garlic and is grown at the farm. Growers have been cultivating the seed in the city for over a decade, and more than 7,000 heads were harvested.

In October, Keep Growing Detroit will distribute the seeds to over 2,000 gardens in the Garen Resource Program with the help of Tito's.

Also, later this year, Love, Tito's and Keep Growing Detroit will host their fundraising dinner to help Detroit-based farmer earning a certification from Michigan State University's Organic Farmer Training Program.