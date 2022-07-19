(WXYZ) — Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday, including Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), as protests over abortion rights were held at the Capitol. They were among 35 people arrested for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," the Capitol Police said.

Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE.



While the Capitol Police did not immediately identify the members arrested, CNN reported the list includes:

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Barbara Lee of California

Jackie Speier of California

Sara Jacobs of California

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

Andy Levin of Michigan

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Jan Schakowsky of Illinois

Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania

Cori Bush of Missouri

Carolyn Maloney of New York

Nydia Velazquez of New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Alma Adams of North Carolina

Tlaib's office released the following statement after her arrest:

"Civil disobedience has always been part of our history and fight for change. This moment and the fight for women’s and reproductive rights calls for it.

Moving with urgency is what my residents are demanding. The unhinged minority far-right continues to strip us of our civil rights and liberties, so I joined my colleagues and advocates to call for swift action to not only ensure nationwide access to abortion care and reproductive health care as rights.

It must not be lost that while we took arrest today, those who can become pregnant and their health care providers face much graver dangers, including arrest but also violence, in states across this country. The fundamentalist far-right will not stop with the criminalization of our bodies. Last week, House Democrats took action to protect the right to travel as health care providers and patients are being targeted for seeking and performing safe and legal abortions. The fight is far from over and we must push forward with bold action to protect and preserve our rights. We won’t back down.”

The protest came as the House is expected to vote on codifying same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide.

The legislation is a preemptive attempt to solidify gay and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide. House Democrats say that the Supreme Court could reverse same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights at the national level the same way it overturned Roe v. Wade, which leaves the question of legal abortions to the states.

