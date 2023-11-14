'To Kill a Mockingbird' coming to the Fisher Theatre March 5-17, 2024; tickets on sale Friday

The Broadway adaptation of "To Kill A Mockingbird" will be coming to Detroit next year with Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas starring as Atticus Finch.

It will play at the Fisher Theatre from March 5-17, 2024, and is based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available at BroadwayInDetroit.com and then be on sale at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Thomas' performance at Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences, with one outlet, Curtain Up Phoenix, saying it was "A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production." He has performed in several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, as well as winning an Emmy for the series "The Waltons" and

Since launching the tour in March 2022, To Kill a Mockingbird has set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America.

