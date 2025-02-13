Today marks two years since three students killed in MSU shooting; a lawsuit update & honoring the victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today marks two years since three students were killed and five others were injured when a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University.

Classes are cancelled today, but the University will remain open to offer support to students and to the community.

We're remebering the three lives taken way too soon: Grosse Pointe natives Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson and Clawson native Alexandria Verner.

The gunman, who had no known ties to the campus in East Lansing, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The families of the victims reached a settlement with the university in December of 2023. This morning, a student present during the deadly attack has filed a new lawsuit against the university and MSU officials. The suit alleges MSU and MSU officials failed to properly secure the campus ahead of the shooting, despite knowing of vulnerabilities and security risks.

We reached out to Michigan State University for comment on the suit, and we were told "the University does not comment on pending litigation."

Below are statements from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist on the two-year anniversary of this tragic shooting:

Governor Whitmer Statement

“Two years ago today, the Spartan community was devastated by gun violence.

“There are still so many Michiganders who carry the grief and trauma from that night, including students, staff, and faculty still walking on campus right now. Today, let’s remember those we lost, hold one another close, and remember that the way we get through tough times is together.

“As governor, I am focused on protecting every campus in Michigan so every student can learn and grow without fear. Together, we will honor the memories of all those we have lost to gun violence with commonsense action to save lives and keep our communities safe. MSU is my home away from home, and it always will be.”

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist Statement

“Two years later, Michiganders continue to honor the three young people whose bright futures were taken by this tragic act, as well as the countless others who continue to bear the physical and mental scars from that night. Students come to our world-class universities to learn and grow. No student should have to look for exits or decide on a run, hide, fight plan every time they enter a room.

“As Michiganders, we stand with MSU today and every day. Let us respond to fear with courage; hate with love; and hurt with healing and hope. Let us work together to end gun violence in Michigan and build a brighter future for every Michigander.”

There will be a moment of silence today to celebrate Brian, Arielle and Alexandria, followed by the ringing of the Beaumont tower bells from 8:10 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Here is a complete list of memorial efforts set to honor those victims; stay tuned for more coverage on these efforts later today.

